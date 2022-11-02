Thomas Moberly Sr., 92, passed away Monday Oct. 24, 2022 as a result of an accident. Thomas was born in Madison County to the late Alex and Allie Hamm Moberly. Thomas was retired floor covering specialist, and he was a veteran of the US Air Force. Thomas was also preceded in death by his 8 brothers and sisters.
Thomas s survived by his ex-wife and mother of his children Anne Salter, his children: Pat (Larry) Gay, Shelia (Steve) Watson, Thomas (Margaret) Moberly Jr., Nanette (Rick) Timberlake, and Gregory Wayne Moberly, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and burial will take place at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled the arrangements.
