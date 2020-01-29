Thomas Lee Renner, age 75, of Danville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, following a brief illness.
The family will welcome friends for visitation on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 2294 US Hwy. 27 South, Stanford, Kentucky. A Masonic service will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the church.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Lee Renner
