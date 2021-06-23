Thomas M. Howser, 65, of Berea, passed away after a long battle, on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Baptist Health in Lexington.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at First Christian Church. Pastors Lisa Caldwell-Reiss and Mark Caldwell-Reiss officiated. Burial followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “Swing for a Cure” and donation may be dropped of at Lakes Funeral Home, 203 N. Dogwood Dr., Berea, Ky. 40403.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
