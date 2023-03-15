When the Berea Pirates football team takes the field in August, they will do so with a new head coach, but he’s far from a familiar face.
Jon Thomas was named Pirates coach, taking over a program that went 4-7 last season.
Thomas has been coaching for nine years. He has served as the coach at Farristown and assistant coach at Madison Southern, Estill County, and for the last three seasons, he has served as an assistant with Berea.
He returned to Berea, where he served as an assistant under former coaches Tony Degregorio and Frank Parks.
“I’ve worked with these players for the past three years on the high school level and some on the middle school level,” Thomas said.
Thomas said one of his primary goals is to continue to build the Berea football program.
“(Parks) Put many roots down and set up a solid foundation for us,” Thomas said. “That’s something I pride myself on as well. I’m going to build off what he did, and we’ve had a lot of kids out and did some different things.”
One of the biggest challenges at a school the size of Berea is numbers – getting players to come out for football.
“That’s a big thing here,” he said. “We’ve been in the low to mid-20s the last few years here, which those aren’t bad numbers for us, but I’m hoping to build that up. This spring, we’ve had 18 kids come out for lifting, but that doesn’t include those playing baseball and other sports. But I’m hoping to start with about 25, but I’m crossing my fingers for 30 (players).”
Thomas will take over a squad that was hit hard with graduation.
“We may be a little different in terms of offensive and defensive schemes, but a lot of that is going to be due to the fact we lost 11 seniors from last year’s team,” he said. “We’re going to be a different looking team because we lost a lot of skill players like our starting quarterback, Jayson Coburn, Yamil Cruz, and Isaiah Dorsey … pretty much all of our skill guys.
“But we still have a pretty good foundation,” Thomas continued. “The way it’s looking right now, we’re going to be heavier on the line this year.
“That means defensively, we may have four (down linemen) where we’ve only had three in the past.”
Before being named head coach, Thomas led Berea’s weight room workouts, so he has had an opportunity to speak with the returning players.
“I have been talking with them during (weight workouts) and telling them what we might be doing going forward,” he said. “I’ve got a bunch out on the field doing some seven-on-seven, but we’ve been discussing it.”
Thomas said he would strive to raise the expectations bar, which begins with being competitive in district play.
“I want to be competitive in every game,” he said. “Our district was switched around. We now have Sayre, who took the place of KCD. We still have Frankfort and Eminence. We want to be competitive in district play. That’s what we’re aiming to do. That’s one of our big goals this year.”
