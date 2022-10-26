Thomas H. Blackburn, 76, husband of Nellie Blackburn, passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2022 at his home. Tom was born in Stanford, Kentucky to the late Thomas J. Blackburn and Mildred McFarland Kindred. He is a retired 35-year employee at Rex Roth Manufacturing company in Lexington. Tom was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Herman and Flora McFarland, and his brothers, Jeff and Terry Kindred.
Tom is survived by his loving wife Nellie Vaught Blackburn, his daughter Crystal Blackburn, his sisters, Lori (Jeff) Miracle, and Sue Kindred, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will take place at a later time. Lakes Funeral Home and
Cremation Service handled arrangements.
