CItizen obituary 2

Thomas “Tom” Coomer, 82, of Versailles, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Home Place at Midway. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Stacie-Coomer Cemetery in Jabez. Bro. Randy Nation will officiate the service.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. If you wish to attend the service, you may notify Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.

You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Coomer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you