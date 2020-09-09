Thomas “Tom” Coomer, 82, of Versailles, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Home Place at Midway. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Stacie-Coomer Cemetery in Jabez. Bro. Randy Nation will officiate the service.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. If you wish to attend the service, you may notify Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
