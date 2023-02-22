After a life well lived, but not long enough, Thomas Valentine Preston passed away on February 13, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, after a long and heroic battle with cancer.
Born in Peoria, Illinois in 1948, Tom is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Kathy Preston (n’ee Grant), two children, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and seven siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
If we continue to share thoughts, memories and spirit of pa person, they are not truly gone.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be on March 4, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at 1825 W. Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, Florida. 32809.
A Community Funeral Home and Sunset Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
