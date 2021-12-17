You may remember the story about the husband who had read one of those self-help books called “How to be a Real Man.” After finishing the book, he stormed into the kitchen, pointed his finger in his wife’s face and said:
“From now on, you’d better realize I’m the man of the house and my word is law. I want you to cook three meals a day for me, complete with dessert. When I finish my supper, I want you to prepare me a bath so I can relax. And, when I’m finished with my bath, guess who’s going to dress me and comb my hair?”
His wife replied: “The funeral director would be my guess.”
That husband learned that some of those self-help books can land a fellow in big trouble.
There’s one book we can always count on to point us the right direction. That’s the Bible. It’s the best-selling book of all time with billions of copies in circulation.
Within the Bible is the book of Proverbs, which is an amazing compilation of truths to guide us in our daily lives.
You may have heard that the late evangelist Billy Graham made a habit of reading a chapter of Proverbs every day, along with other scriptures from the Old and New Testaments. He wanted the wisdom of Proverbs to lodge in his heart and mind.
King Solomon, the writer of Proverbs, had asked God for wisdom. God answered that prayer in abundance, and Solomon shared his wisdom in the book of Proverbs so that others could benefit.
Some of the greatest scriptures in the Bible are found there, covering just about issue or situation you might encounter in life.
I love the verses from Proverbs 2:10-11 that says, “When wisdom entereth into thine heart, and knowledge is pleasant unto thy soul, discretion shall preserve thee, understanding shall keep thee.”
Perhaps you remember those School House Rock TV spots that declared: “It’s great to learn, because knowledge is power.” Solomon was essentially saying that very thing long, long ago. When we have knowledge and the wisdom to use it, we can deal with whatever life throws at us.
When Solomon said wisdom, knowledge and understanding “shall preserve thee” and “keep thee,” he’s saying they allow us to make decisions that can save our lives or someone else’s.
Newspapers routinely publish articles about people who learned CPR or the Heimlich maneuver and saved lives because they knew exactly what to when someone collapsed or choked.
So, Solomon was absolutely right: Knowledge is power. But unlike that husband who pointed his finger in his wife’s face, we need to make sure we’re getting that knowledge from the right book.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.