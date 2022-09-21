Berea’s signature event came back for its 26th season Sept. 16-19 with all of its hot air balloons, carnival rides, artisans, music, and of course its signature dish stole the show.
Debbie Warford, Berea Chamber of Commerce Manager, called this year’s event amazing.
“I talked to all of the vendors and they were all pleased with the turnout,” she said. “This year’s festival was larger than last year and the vendors doubled their sales. I think everyone is coming out of COVID-19 and are just happy to be out and about again.”
The festival featured 146 vendors, many of which completely sold out, organizers said.
Greg Powell, co-chair of the event, along with Nola Newman said the three-day event was a success.
“This was one of the best Spoonbread Festivals that we’ve had,” he said. “A huge shoutout to the new chamber manager Debbie Warford, along with the volunteers, especially the city workers who helped all week. It was a great festival, and I look forward to next year.”
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley also was impressed. An estimated 20,000 or more attended the three-day event and Spoonbread sales doubled last year’s intake.
“Wow, what a great weekend for the Spoonbread festival,” he said. “The weather was perfect and I really enjoyed seeing families and groups of friends coming together and enjoying themselves. My hIghest compliments to our Chamber of Commerce for all of their hard work, and for many citizens and city staff members for their support and volunteer time to make the Spoonbread Festival a huge success.”
Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor agreed.
“The Spoonbread Festival is such an awesome event for Berea and our entire county,” he said. “It is truly an attribute to our community. After being at the festival all three days, I was able to see so many people and even further appreciate how community-wide events like this improve the quality of life for Madison County.
“I love being able to help showcase all that Madison County has to offer and help other people see just how great Madison County is. I am so appreciative of everyone who works so hard to make it happen. From the balloon glow to each scoop of Spoonbread, it takes a lot of people working together and that is one of my favorite things to see as County Judge/Executive, our citizens working together to make Madison County better.”
A luncheon was held Wednesday to reward the many volunteers who helped make this year’s event so wonderful.
Warford said volunteers will be asked to give the “good, bad, and ugly” from the event so they can start planning the 2023 edition. Applications for vendors go out in March.
“This type of event takes many, many volunteers,” she said. “There is a ton of planning that goes into making this event special for the community every year, but we could not do it without all of our wonderful volunteers.”
