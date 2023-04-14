Time does fly when you’re having fun

F
ive years ago, I received a message from former publisher Teresa Scenters inquiring of my interest of joining the staff of The Berea Citizen.
I had just finished covering the Kentucky Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament and was on spring break with my family in Pigeon Forge. The previous year, Rhonda and I had moved to Berea and had a year to settle into our new residence.
I agreed to join the staff under the condition that I would keep my job at Kentucky Today, and that arrangement remains intact to this day. The first two years gave me a chance to renew and form new friendships within the community and became the face this newspaper.
At first, I wasn’t sure, considering I had been a sports writer and editor for most of my career. I covered news and designed pages while with the Winchester Sun during my 15 years working with some of the best newspaper professionals in the business, and in the state in my opinion. I mostly did sports because of my background in that field, but was thankful I sharpened my news writing skills.
I took what I had learned while working with an award-winning daily newspaper and applied those skills to what you now see in this publication. I also learned and gleaned from Teresa during my two years working alongside her before she retired three years ago.
During those five years, I have gotten to know some fine people within the community and very appreciative of the support we receive from the community on a weekly basis. Since taking over as publisher, we have endured a pandemic, moved to a new location and have concentrated on putting out a quality product on a weekly basis. That has been and always will be our goal.
The past five years have been rewarding and challenging as we navigate through trying times. I’m thankful that In learned as much as I could under leaders such as the late Betty Berryman and Bill Blakeman, along with Teresa. I learned a lot just by watching and observing my former co-workers who were instrumental in my development as a journalist and publisher. Glenn Gray, vice-president for the Nolan Group, gave me an opportunity to become publisher of this newspaper. I’m thankful that he was patient, especially in the beginning as I endured pandemic challenges and the loss to my precious Mom five months after I was named publisher.
Teresa told me early on to “Keep It Simple Stupid” and that’s exactly what I’ve tried to do for the past five years. It just means not to make things too complicated and focus on the task at hand rather than make it hard on yourself.
I’m hopeful the next five years will be just as successful as the first five. As always, I appreciate our subscribers, readers and advertisers who put their trust in our product on a weekly basis.
