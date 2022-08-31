Has it been five years?
On Labor Day weekend five years ago, Rhonda and I packed our bags and moved to Berea. It wasn’t a long journey, considering the change in destination was within the same county. Basically we just switched towns and our zip code changed from 40475 to 40403. Simple enough.
Although Berea has always been a part of my life as a lifelong Madison County resident, we had to get familiar with the area again, since it was going to be part of our immediate surroundings. The move allowed both of us to be closer to our parents. Looking back on what has transpired over the past 60 months, the move was meant to be as I was able to spend time with my mom before her passing nearly two years ago.
Our previous residence was a two-level home. Although the upstairs was mainly my territory, climbing stairs wasn’t my ideal definition of daily exercise. We needed one-level and found a home on a level acre lot in Berea that is within the city limits but has a country feel. Nearly every morning, I look outside my window and there are birds, squirrels and even deer have been seen roaming around the back yard.
The transition included making a switch from a riding mower to a zero turn and more time manicuring the grass, which I don’t mind and actually enjoy on a weekly basis. We have more trees and shade and the feel of country sunshine.
For 15 years, I drove from Richmond to Winchester during my time at the Winchester Sun and frequently made four trips in one day while covering sports at George Rogers Clark High School. Commuting to work has its perks and I spent many times venting my frustrations while driving along 627. By the end of my tenure, the drive became less and less enjoyable and it was time to change directions.
I’m glad I did.
We did a lot of remodeling to our new home and found out we needed new windows after we spent the first winter with drafty air creeping through. The investment on modern windows ended up being the best investment we ever made. We also invested in a new central air unit, which also saved money over the course of the past four years.
I’ve always been close to Berea, but now feel like a member of the community and I’m grateful Berea has welcomed us with open arms and accepted us as one of your own. We enjoy our town and progress it has made since we have been residents of this city. Being a publisher of this newspaper has afforded me the opportunity to meet some wonderful every day people and business leaders in the community. We have a lot to be proud of, but more work needs to be done.
Much like being a homeowner, we can never become complacent and keep moving forward and making progress. Work never stops and you can never stop improving.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen.
