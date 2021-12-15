Like many of you, I was awakened by a weather alert on Saturday morning. It wasn’t one typical for December.
The buzzing sound on Rhonda’s cell phone was followed by the sound of the weather alert sirens. That’s when I knew something wasn’t good and turned on the local news stations, alternating from one to the other to find out what had transpired overnight.
I looked outside our home and didn’t notice anything, with the exception that it was eerily calm. I counted one lightening strike and maybe two cracks of thunder all while a tornado warning was in effect for Madison County. The radar on the television channels indicated rotation all around our county and the same storm system that created a 200-mile path of destruction to the western part of Kentucky and four other states was moving through the rest of the Commonwealth.
In between scanning the radar and keeping track of the news, word quickly spread of towns being wiped out and a trail of destruction that typically occurs along the Midwest during the spring as the weather transitions from winter to spring. A candle factory suffered the biggest loss of life. Possibly 50 or more workers lost their lives during what may be considered the worse tornado outbreak in state history, possibly surpassing the Super Outbreak on April 3-4 1974.
The images and video produced by various media sources after daybreak on Saturday morning were heartbreaking. Two weeks before Christmas, hundreds of people have no home to return to, while the City of Mayfield looks like a war zone, rather than a small town decked out for the holidays. A state economy already struggling to rebound from a pandemic, suffered another blow as many workers will have no place to work this week.
Some areas in Madison County received damage from the storms, but for the most part, nothing like our Western Kentucky counterparts and we pray those families are able to get their feet back on the ground as quickly as possible.
I traveled to South Bend later Saturday to cover the Kentucky-Notre Dame basketball game and couldn’t help but think and pray for families and the lives we lost during those rare December tornadoes and thought of ways we, as a community, can pitch in and help.
We have teamed up with Whitaker Bank of Madison County and will be taking donations this week that will be given to help the relief efforts now under way in Western Kentucky. Those donations can be left at all of our Whitaker Bank locations in Berea, Richmond, Waco and Mount Vernon. Make checks payable to the Kentucky Baptist Convention. C/O Disaster Relief.
In times like these, we all need to show what happens when we all come together to help our neighbor.
