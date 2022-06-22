Timothy Aaron Lainhart, 34, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.
Lakes Funeral Home.
