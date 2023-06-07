Timothy Glen Elam, 51, passed away Tuesday May 30, at his residence in Mount Vernon.
At the request of Tim and his family cremation will take place and no services have been scheduled.
Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.
