Timothy William Mackey, 61, beloved husband of Gail R. Mackey died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Richmond. He was born May 3rd, 1960, in Milton, New York to the late Mr. & Mrs. Gedney Edward (Louella Pearl Lyons) Mackey, Sr. Timothy was retired from IBM having worked mostly in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was an ASL Adjunct Teacher at Eastern Kentucky University. Timothy was a very compassionate, strong, devoted prayer warrior and a man after God’s heart. He loved teaching and reaching the Deaf for Christ. Timothy was a devout Christian and a member of Journey Community Church in Richmond. He was a member of the ASL Interpreter Education Association at Eastern Kentucky University and was very active in the Deaf senior citizens programs in Lexington, serving as a trustee. Timothy loved spending time with family.
Survivors include his wife, Gail R. Mackey of Berea, three sons, Matthew Scott Mackey, Zachary Edward Mackey , Alexander Tyler Mackey, and his wife Victoria all of New York, two step-daughters, Jennifer Ann Cortez, and her husband George of West Virginia, Carolyn Lee Erickson and her husband Matthew of Ohio, four siblings, Gedney Edward Mackey, Jr. and his wife Mary Ann, Jill Hite and her husband Donald, Erin Baxter all of New York, and Jonathan Mackey and his wife Jane of North Carolina, six grandchildren, Eli Mackey, Michell Lynn Pierce and her husband Donavan, James Alexander Cortez, Holly Erickson, Ingrid Erickson, Anna Erickson, two great grandchildren, Mary Pierce, Danny Pierce, and several Nieces, Nephews and Friends.
Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Journey Community Church, Richmond. Pastor Phill Taylor officiated. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021, at Berea Cemetery. Davis & Powell Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.
