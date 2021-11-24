Titan Christopher Saylor, 4 days old, died Monday, November 15, 2021. He is the son of Christopher and Jamie McFerron Saylor of Rockcastle County. In addition to his parents he is survived by his brother Jace Lear; maternal grandparents Patsy Ramsey, Michael McFerron; paternal Grandparents Dale and Debbie Turner Saylor; as well as numerous relatives and extended family.
Funeral services were 1 p.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home. Bro. Marcus Reppert officiated and burial followed in Climax Cemetery.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
