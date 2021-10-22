T
he signs of cooler weather are appearing. I have been dodging wooly worms lately on the road. The leaves have started falling. Some people have mentioned that the persimmon seeds have spoons inside this year, which means a colder snowier winter. We’ve had some downright brisk mornings. All this warns us to gather our supplies and get ready for winter.
When I was a kid, we lived in a trailer, at least it was small and relatively easy to heat. We had a wood stove in the living room next to the kitchen. My dad kept enough wood cut to supply us for the winter. It probably took a lot of wood and time to tend the stove, but it was incredibly warm all the time. (We wore shorts inside most of the winter season.) There was extra wood behind the stove to add when it was needed. Sometimes you might have a few bugs that hitchhiked in with the wood. Bark pieces would fall off a lot, too. It was a small price to pay for the luxury of the heat. Once you’ve had wood heat, it’s difficult to appreciate electric heat. It’s just not as warm! Of course, the bedrooms down the hall didn’t get quite as much heat as the main part of the trailer.
Years later my dad and brothers built an addition to the trailer. There was a basement with three more bedrooms and a bathroom on top. The basement was an answer to my mother’s prayers. She was always afraid of bad storms or tornados. As kids we had a ball when the basement was poured with concrete. It was our own private roller-skating rink. We took a lot of falls, but we soon learned to be decent skaters. My dad put another big wood stove in it. The heat rose and kept the bedrooms upstairs warm, too.
When my family was complete, there were six kids and two parents occupying our trailer. You can imagine the demand for the bathroom! At least us girls did our makeup and hair in our bedrooms. My older brothers spent some nights at my grandmother’s house nearby since she was a widow. Then in 1987, I was the first to marry and leave.
Two other siblings married in 1989. One more married in 1994. The family size was dwindling down in kids, but the first grandchild arrived in 1990! My youngest brother was around fourteen when this happened. He got to do some babysitting. Later, the final two siblings got married. By then, there were several more grandchildren.
I know it was hard for my parents, but I appreciate my large family. I have so many memories. It also provides a safety net. I have family I can call when I need help, and I can be a help to them, too. I’m glad we were a family before the internet. We had time to play, read, go to church, and be kids. Those were good times!
