The City of Berea and Berea Tourism had a “Merry Mingling Moment” last Saturday during Small Business Saturday at Old Town. The village was transformed into a Woodland Wonderland and guests could roast marshmallows and enjoy a visit with Santa Claus. Carolers also were present and the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree was held at dark. In top photo, Attie Cates, 5, roasts her marshmallow in front of an open fire pit.
