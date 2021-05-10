RICHMOND, Ky. (KT) — Greg Todd is coming home.
The former Morehead State women’s basketball coach was hired at Eastern Kentucky University on Monday, becoming the 10th coach in school history. Todd replaces Samantha Williams, who resigned to become an assistant coach at the University of Tennessee last month.
“Being from Madison County, I am so excited to come home and get the women’s basketball program to the top of the Atlantic Sun Conference as quickly as possible,” Todd said. “I am excited about being able to build a bigger fan base with my local connections around the community.”
For the past seven seasons, Todd has been the head coach at Morehead State and guided the Lady Eagles to three consecutive 20-win seasons from 2016-2019. During that three-year span, Morehead made a pair of appearances in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, defeating Ohio in the opening round in 2019.
“Morehead State has been a tremendous opportunity for me and my family, and my experience has been extremely positive," Todd said. "Having success is part of it but also the relationships I have built I will miss. This community and the support they show for Morehead State have been awesome. I am grateful for the opportunity I was afforded seven seasons ago and look forward to maintaining some of those professional relationships as I move to Eastern Kentucky University."
Todd also coached at Transylvania for eight years following a successful career as girls basketball coach at Berea Community High School and Lexington Catholic High School. He won three state championships while at Lexington Catholic and guided Berea to the Final Four of the Sweet Sixteen in 1998. During his seven seasons at Berea, Todd compiled a 166-54 record and won at least 20 games each season.
Eastern Kentucky athletics director Matt Roan said Todd is a “tested and proven” college coach and is coming home at the right time.
“At every step in our process, Greg Todd rose to the top as the ideal coach to lead us at this exciting time,” Roan said. “He's a coach who has dedicated his entire coaching career to women’s basketball, has experienced amazing success with each program he’s led, has a wealth of experience and understands the landscape, and knows our state incredibly well.
“His love for his alma mater and desire to build a championship-contending program here are unmatched. He comes highly recommended from all corners of Kentucky and beyond, and those folks speak not only to his ability as a coach, but also to his quality as an individual.”
Todd will be officially introduced during a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.