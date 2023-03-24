By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
The new Berea Welcome Center, popularly known as the Tolle Building, is expected to help the city address a growing demand for meeting and event space, according to Berea Business and Tourism Development Director Donna Angel.
Angel addressed the future of 633 Chestnut Street during a recent meeting of the Berea Tourism Commission, noting that with the completion of proposed renovations, the city will not only have a new welcome center, but also a place for small groups to hold seminars, retreats, small conventions, as well as LearnShop artisan classes.
“I do believe that with a beautiful gallery for people to stroll through, and with a conference room that can house 20-plus people for a private luncheon or board meeting, a dining area in the back part of the Tolle Building that can accommodate up to 80 people for a conference, and then with the back part for LearnShop space for Liz [Todd] to be able to offer all of the silk scarf dye classes that really need concrete floors, that [new Berea Welcome Center] can bring revenue in quickly and efficiently for us once it is up and going,” said Angel.
Angel added several organizations have contacted the city wanting to stage retreats in Berea, including cities and counties, Leadership Madison County, and others.
Berea Tourism Commission Chair Patrick Huston said he has seen that growing demand in his capacity in management at the Boone Tavern Inn. “Beginning April through December, there is always a demand for meeting space,” Huston said. “I personally think the Tolle Building is an asset, especially with the new pavilion and kind of what we’re looking at to add meeting space that can potentially generate revenue, which will help tourism. It will also bring the opportunity to bring different types of groups here.”
Angel added the kitchen facility at the new center will make it attractive for small groups ranging between 50 and 80 people. “Trying to rent that space out for 50 to 80 people is a way to bring in income at a price people can afford,” Angel said.
Commissioner Rick Thomas said the welcome center could be modeled after the success at a public facility in Somerset, and in doing so, generate income for the city.
“I think there are a lot of groups that could use that space in the Tolle Building, kind of modeled after the Center for Economic Development in Somerset,” Thomas said. “I know that they have caterers who come in there, and they charge the caterers a percentage of income to use the facility. I think there’s a model there that on a smaller scale that we could follow at the Tolle Building, and maybe in another building we operate,” Thomas said.
Angel agreed, noting some catering companies in other cities pay as much as 20 to 25 percent of their revenue to rent city facilities for events. “It’s a win-win to do that, I think,” Angel added.
Precisely how much the renovation of the Tolle Building will cost is yet to be determined, though the city had $400,000 budgeted for the project as recently as 18 months ago. However, those costs may increase given the increase in inflation.
Angel said bids for the renovation will likely go out this spring in the hope that work could begin in the summer, if not earlier.
While contractors are especially busy all over Madison County, Angel expressed hope the renovation can be wrapped up by December.
“My goal is to have a beautiful Christmas open house for our community,” Angel said.
Berea College will host the Women of Appalachia Project “Women Speak”, a presentation of story, poetry, and song showcasing women artists from throughout the Appalachian Region at the Loyal Jones Appalachian Center from 1-3pm April 1.
The event is a presentation of readings published in the Women of Appalachia Project Anthology series “Women Speak.” Women Speak: Volume Eight is a lavish mix of Appalachian female voices—northern, central, southern, Affrilachian, Indigenous,
Asian-Appalachian, LQBTQ, those differently abled and with developmental differences, emerging and well established — every voice raised in tribute to Appalachian endurance, honor, courage, love of family, community, and the land.
Copies of Women Speak: Volume Eight will be available for sale during the event or can be purchased online at www.sheilanagigblog.com.
“Women from Appalachia keenly understand the concept of being considered less than,” says WOAP founder and executive director, Kari Gunter-Seymour. “Having been looked down upon for generations. We have learned by experience that, as women, we must work together to achieve our goals if we are to survive and thrive. WOAP encourages Appalachian-based female voices to rise up and speak their truths, or slap it down on a piece of paper, frame it, and hang it out in the sun for all to see. We do so with abundant respect for one another, our culture, and this land we so highly value.”
Women participating in the project are: Weatherford Award winners, state and municipal Poet Laureates, Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net awardees and nominees, a PRINDI Award winner, and authors of acclaimed books.
“The success of this organization is based on the work of every single woman who does, has or will someday take part,” says Gunter-Seymour, “whether as a participant, volunteer, partner or supporter. We are a thriving network, a sisterhood in every sense of the word. No need for extreme acts, protest signs or marches. Our work speaks for itself.”
