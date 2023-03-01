Tommy Eugene Maynard, age 75, passed away Friday February 24, 2023, at his residence in Berea, KY.
At Tommy’s request, cremation will take place and no services will be scheduled.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
