Tommy Gadd, age 70, of Berea, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Friday, October 2, 2020 at UK Hospital.
Tommy was born in Newport, Kentucky to the late Luther and Ida May Phillips Gadd. He was retired from Lexmark Corporation and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the American Legion, Cleveland Frost Post.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, Anthony Wayne “Tony” Gadd and one brother, Leroy Gadd.
He is survived by his loving wife Brenda Sue Gadd; two daughters, Christie Gadd Christian, her husband Zachary and Brittany Gadd Hellard, her husband, Brandon; two brothers, Floyd Gadd and Timmy Gadd, his wife Mary Lee; and five grandchildren, Casen, Taylor, Lillian, Hunter, and Sawyer.
Funeral services will be 1 pm, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jonas Hill and Bro. Jagger Coffey officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Berea Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 6-9 pm at the funeral home. Active pallbearers will be Aaron Curtis, Don Fowler, Jamie Wynn, Brent Causey, Tim Wayne Gadd, and Derek Shouse. Honorary bearers will be Floyd Gadd, Timmy Gadd, Randy Alexander, Earl Alexander, Bobby Shouse, Bob Smith, Steve Riddle, Robyn Huff, and Dave VanDellen.
Per state mandates, facial coverings will be required, and social distancing rules will be followed.
