Top Anglers pic

Colton Hembree and Tyson Browning of Berea, won the Kentucky State Junior Championship at Barren River Lake recently. They competed against other Junior teams and middle school teams across the state. The first day weight was 18.51 pounds and the second day weight was 15.89 pounds. Hembree and Browning advance to the national event and will represent the state in July at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina. (Submitted)

