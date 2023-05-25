Tourism beautification efforts applauded

The Berea Tourism Commission unanimously adopted the 2023-2024 budget last week, which includes expenditures for city beautification Now one commissioner is challenging local business owners to follow suit in helping spruce up the city.
At last week’s meeting, Tourism Commissioner Laura Carpenter praised the efforts of the tourism department, including the recent project to plant flower boxes in high traffic tourist areas. Tourism, Public Works and Berea Municipal Utilities staffers also team up regularly to deploy welcome banners and holiday decorations. Summer welcome banners will be installed soon, according to Business Development and Tourism Director Donna Angel.
Along with the city’s efforts, Carpenter hopes building owners will step up. “I just want to say thanks for the beautification. I know we’ve talked about that a lot,” Carpenter said. “I’m hoping the money we spend for beautification will encourage landlords out there that own places next to our property to put a bucket of paint on them. I’m hoping [beautification] will be contagious. I hope whoever is listening out there, and property owners, you know who you are, spend some money and make them [their buildings] look as beautiful as we’re trying to.”
During discussion of the city’s annual budget, the commission committed $5,000 for city beautification, with Angel noting that investment in improving Berea’s appearance has already had a positive impact on the city’s image.
“We consistently get calls for property to rent, buy or lease, and that just shows you we look good to outsiders,” Angel said. “I do think that everyone cares about our city and they’ll jump on that,” Angel added regarding Carpenter’s suggestion.
Angel mentioned that representatives from other cities are also making visits to town to learn from Berea to appeal to prospective tourists.
