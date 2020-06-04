In a 7-1 vote, the Berea City Council adopted an ordinance to create the Department of Business and Tourism Development, effectively merging two existing departments in the city.
The measure was approved Tuesday night during a teleconference meeting.
In the work session prior to the regular business meeting, Mayor Bruce Fraley noted that the merged department will not require creating a new position, but the administration will instead select a director from the current city staff.
The ordinance noted that the goals of the existing Business Development Department and the Berea Tourism and Convention Commission often overlap, and the purpose of the ordinance is to minimize redundant activities, as well as streamlining performance of administrative functions. The overall mission of the new department is the “promotion and development of economic resources of the city,” according to the ordinance.
The department will promote the business, commercial, recreational and convention sections of economic promotion, which will include promoting new programs, conducting economic development research, and adopt procedures and planning to “improve conditions and enhance growth and development” in the city.
A director, program manager of tourism, communication manager, as well as other managers as specified will staff the new department, the ordinance states. During discussion of the proposed measure in the work session, Mayor Fraley noted the mayor will be responsible for hiring director of the department, subject to the approval of the Berea Tourism and Convention Commission.
Councilmember Emily LaDouceur objected to the proposal, stating that tourism and business development are two separate functions and should have two departments. Fellow council members disagreed, however, with Jim Davis stating it was a good idea to get business and tourism under one umbrella, and David Rowlette stating his support for the principle of streamlining operations. “In light of our financial situation, we may find ourselves doing more of these things in the future,” Rowlette said. LaDouceur cast the lone dissenting vote for the ordinance.
In other news, the council formally accepted a bid for the Holly Hill sewer replacement project. Berea Municipal Utilities Director Kevin Howard explained that he submitted the bids for the project to the council on March 3, but the following council meeting, where the bids were to be formally adopted by council, was canceled because of the COVID-19 crisis. The council voted unanimously to accept the contract with Potter Excavating for $32,700 and an additional $8,000 if driveway repair is needed at the end of the project.
Diane Kerby was unanimously approved by the council for a one-year term on the Berea Board of Ethics. Kerby had been previously appointed to finish a term vacated by a board member.
Other business included the second reading of a measure to adopt a supplement to the Berea Code of Ordinances. The ordinance was unanimously adopted.
Also Tuesday, the council heard the first reading of the 2020-2021budget, which will be up for a final reading on June 16. City Administrator David Gregory offered two amendments to the current budget, including an additional $5,000 for janitorial supplies relating to the need to sanitize City Hall during the COVID-19 epidemic, and an additional $5,000 for workplace upgrades, including Plexiglas to safeguard city workers and citizens. The measures were approved unanimously.
During the City Administrator’s Report, Gregory noted the Pinnacles were opened on Monday. Additionally, the Berea Skatepark is open, as well as some of the park restrooms. Gregory noted the city will begin to assess whether to proceed to phase II opening, which will include opening city ballpark facilities by appointment. Social distancing is still strongly recommended.
When questioned by Jim Davis, Gregory said he is not sure yet when Frankfort will give the go-ahead to open local governments, but the administration would like to open by July 6 with the help of Healthy at Work guidelines. Business at City Hall can be done by appointment.
During Mayor’s Comments, Mayor Fraley noted the city is still committed to maintaining the Berea Human Rights Commission.
Fraley noted the move to change how funds were budgeted for the BHRC was motivated by the projected 20 percent shortfall in revenues for next year.
During council comments, Jim Davis, David Rowlette and John Payne all urged citizens to support local businesses during this difficult period. Payne also urged citizens to participate in the census, noting the count will affect funding for services for the next decade. Emily LaDouceur suggested cutting back funding to the Madison County Fiscal Court for animal control services from $30,000 to $10,000. LaDouceur said county officials promised to deliver a breakdown of costs and services but never delivered.
She recommended reallocating the remaining funds for items like the Berea Human Rights Commission and $5,000 for the proposed trial dog park.
