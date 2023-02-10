Berea tourism officials think it’s a good idea to have a trolley running in Berea to boost tourism and local businesses. However, questions remain about how much tourism should spend, and, whether to lease or buy a passenger trolley. The issue was discussed at a recent meeting of the Berea Tourism Commission, in which Department of Public Works staffer Chris Walsh briefed officials on his research.Walsh noted he found three used diesel-powered trolleys, with one costing approximately $60,000, though it had logged 120,000 miles. Others ranged slightly higher in cost, since they included air conditioning. Walsh noted he had searched for trolleys powered with natural gas, but that the closest fueling station is in Lexington.
Business Development and Tourism Director Donna Angel said buying a new motorcoach could cost the city between $120,000 to $140,000. Moreover, on one two-year lease, the terms included a deposit equaling 50 percent of the value of the vehicle. All vehicles researched seat between 24 and 28 passengers.
One concern expressed by commissioners was the potential cost of refurbishing a used trolley if it breaks down. Commissioner Laura Carpenter said she would like to see an analysis of the difference in cost between buying a new trolley and a used one.
“I think this is important,” Carpenter said. “It’s going to be a great service to our community, but the cost of buying a used one that needs service is concerning. I would just like to look at the new ones, too.”
Tourism Commission Chair Patrick Huston added that whatever is purchased, it should include air conditioning, given the humidity in the region.
In the past, the tourism trolley has run visitors from the Kentucky Artisan Center to the three retail districts in the city, including College Square, Old Town, and Chestnut Street. It has also been used to transport college students to the Berea Farmer’s Market and for trips to Wal-Mart. It has also been used to ferry visitors out to the Berea Craft Fair. At one point, officials asked whether the city should ask Berea College and other entities, including the Berea Chamber of Commerce, if they would be interested in sharing the cost of operating the trolley, which include insurance and employing an appropriately licensed driver.
Commissioner Rick Thomas said he would like to have more information about the city’s previous experience in operating a trolley, and to find out why a used trolley the city is considering buying is up for sale, including past maintenance costs or reliability issues.
When it comes to buying or leasing, Angel said she would lean toward purchasing a new trolley rather than take on potential issues with a used one. “Long term, I think we are much better off buying something rather than leasing something,” Angel said, agreeing that more information is needed. “I think we’re all in agreement that we need a trolley, and as soon as possible. It’s a great attribute to bring to our city.”
Later in the meeting, Motorcoach Specialist Ethan Cima added he thinks having a trolley that could stop at local hotels could also potentially boost motorcoach business and local commerce, including enhancing regional tourism. For example, it was noted that church groups in central Kentucky sometimes want to do day trips to Berea, as do retirement communities. A trolley could be used to transport those visitors around town as they visit local shops and restaurants.
