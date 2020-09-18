Officials and citizens met last week to redefine Berea’s strategy for drawing tourism and business to town, according to Rick Thomas, who provided a report of the meeting at Wednesday’s session of the Berea Tourism Commission.
Thomas said one main focus of discussion for the Tourism Accelerator Committee, a subcommittee of the Berea Tourism Commission, was the Art Accelerator program, which was suspended earlier this year. Thomas said while the program was not as successful as hoped, participants agreed working artisans should still be featured in Berea’s efforts to draw tourists, but that it should perhaps be just one element of Berea’s overall tourism strategy.
“We really want to have a full slate of things that Berea has to offer that sets us apart from our competitors.
“People want to move here, live here, bring their businesses here, spent their money here, visit here, so we’re open to a lot of ideas,” Thomas said.
Officials emphasized participants still believe strongly in retaining Berea’s brand as the “Folk Art and Crafts Capital of Kentucky,” but there needs to be a new approach, would could include an overhaul of the art accelerator concept.
“I was really impressed with the former art accelerator [fellows] ideas on the program,” said Commissioner Linda Ross. “They are very willing and seem to be excited about changing the program. I was just really impressed that they want to help continue this in some way, but in the best way possible.
“A lot of people are prepared to work for some new things for Berea.”
Commission member Charles Sanders mentioned that some of Berea’s veteran artists expressed interest in mentoring and even apprenticing younger artisans in exchange for having a retail space where their work can be displayed, thus bolstering existing art businesses while nurturing new ones.
Thomas, meanwhile, said the participants from the commission as well as the business and artist communities agreed there needs to be more effort in building support and consensus for the city’s tourism strategy by conveying information to local citizens.
“Overall, we need to do a better job of explaining what tourism does, and specifically, how any future program tries to attract new people to Berea,” Thomas said.
The Tourism Accelerator Committee was expected to meet again this week to discuss plans.
On a related note, representatives from Right Place Media (RPM) addressed commissioners on the status of the city’s tourism campaign.
Bill Rice of RPM explained that the proposed campaign theme, “Experience Berea,” is designed to draw people with a variety of interests, including those interested in outdoor activities, hiking, unique dining experiences and other activities.
High marks
Meanwhile, Director of Business and Tourism Development Donna Angel provided a departmental update, reporting that Berea is scoring unusually high when it comes to outdoor activity related internet searches.
Rice similarly reported that outdoor activities seem to be trending heavily when it comes to internet searches relating to Berea.
Angel also reported that there are some positive signs despite the continued impact of COVID-19. Two small leadership conferences were recently hosted by Boone Tavern, and participants wrapped up their stay by going canoeing and kayaking.
Additionally, a tour coach group will be visiting Berea on Sept. 17 on their way to Tennessee, a sign that a once very successful element of Berea’s tourism program is slowly coming back to life.
Changing focus
In other developments, uncertainty over the pandemic has resulted in the cancelation of H.O.W. craft workshops and “Make It, Take It, Give It,” two successful fall tourism programs.
Business and Tourism Development will instead focus on local Halloween and Christmas promotions, spearheaded by communication specialist Megan Campbell.
Also on last Wednesday’s agenda was a proposal to allow the Berea Farmer’s Market to use the Tolle building on Saturdays during the months of November through April.
The commission opted to explore the issue further to see whether the city is adequately insured for such an arrangement.
