The Berea Tourism Commission voted to field estimates for renovating the Mitchell Tolle building at 633 Chestnut Street, which is to be the city’s future welcome center. The vote at Wednesday’s business meeting was unanimous.
In preparation for occupying the building, Commission Chair Patrick Huston noted tourism officials have identified 40 items that need to be addressed, some of which have to do with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.
Huston said commission members worked with Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley on how to address the improvements, and that the list of projects will now be used to draft requests for proposals to determine how much the upgrades will cost and which of those improvements should take priority.
“I want everyone to know that we are fully committed to moving forward. We’ve had multiple conversations about occupying this building. We’re getting different ideas and we just want to make sure that we’re making the best decisions for everybody in Berea,” Huston said.
Huston noted the commission will likely address the most critical items on the list, move into the building, and then pursue the remaining projects. “We’re looking to do things in phases. We’re not looking to do a multi-million-dollar renovation,” Huston continued. “Initially we want to move in at the lowest cost possible, so we’re really trying to fix the things that have to be fixed.”
Before the vote, Commissioner Richard Thomas stated that while he supports upgrades in the former Tolle building, tourism needs to formulate a city-wide facility plan to determine how all of the department’s buildings will be used. Thomas expressed reservations about shifting to occupy the Tolle building without more specific plans for the L&N Train Depot, which currently serves as an anchor for Old Town commerce.
“This committee made a promise that we would not vacate the depot without some plan that would generate traffic that would replace the traffic that is currently going into the depot,” Thomas said. “Obviously this building [Tolle building] has been sitting for too long, and we need to get moving, but I think this committee needs to come up with a comprehensive plan of how we’re going to use this building.”
Huston replied by noting the commission plans to continue using the depot as a welcoming point for motorcoach traffic coming into Berea, a growing sector of tourism industry. Officials said the goal is for Berea to host over 100 buses in a given year. Thomas, however, questioned whether that would be enough foot traffic to sustain the Old Town business district.
Huston emphasized that while Tourism’s commitment to Old Town remains the same, it’s time to move ahead on the Tolle building.
“I do want to be clear in that we are not abandoning Old Town at all. We are not leaving the train station right now. But I think what we’re looking to do with the Tolle Building is very different than the train station…creating a place where families and individuals can come and see more of what is offered in Berea.”
Commissioner Laura Carpenter suggested they should tackle one objective at a time.
“If you chase two rabbits, you’re not going to get either rabbit,” Carpenter said. “To me, the depot is running and it’s very effective right now. I think our issue at hand is we need to move forward with this [Tolle building]. We’ve already got the public asking ‘When are you going to do it?’ This has been in gridlock for a long time. So, I think we need to move forward on what you all are proposing here to get our bids. Let’s do something with this Mitch Tolle building.”
“I agree with Laura,” said Commissioner Charles Arnold. “It’s time to occupy the building and move forward.”
Commissioner Kristi Napier stated once the Tolle building can be occupied, it will help solve some of tourism’s space problems, whether it concerns storage or the hosting of Tourism’s Hands On Workshops.
Currently the Berea Farmer’s Market is using the Tolle Building as an indoor venue until it can be upgraded enough to be occupied for use by Berea Tourism. On Saturday, both the Tolle building and the former Ford building next to the pavilion saw significant foot traffic with the farmer’s market Annual Holiday Extravaganza, and Winter Cheer, an event sponsored by Berea Parks and Recreation and Berea Kids Eat. The family friendly holiday event featured crafts, food and a visit from Santa Claus.
In related news, the commission unanimously voted to approve the final details of the Chestnut Street Pavilion, including $7,300 for signage.
