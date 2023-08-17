When one travels to popular tourist towns in the southeast United States, visitors are often seen driving electric vehicles, much like golf carts, on city streets.
Tourism commissioner and restauranteur Bill West is asking whether Berea should explore doing the same thing – allowing electric-powered carts on designated city streets to help boost the hospitality trade.
West posed the question at Wednesday’s meeting of the Berea Tourism and Convention Commission, asking members to study the information he provided.
“I wanted to make the commission aware of the opportunity to do this and suggest we study this for a month, then think about what the possibilities may be,” West said.
West noted that under current Kentucky law, electric vehicles like golf carts, are allowed to travel on city streets if it is permitted by local ordinance. Carts would have to be equipped with some of the same safety equipment as cars, including brake lights, turn signals, windshield wipers and seat belts, and they could travel only on streets where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less. The city government is empowered to make exceptions on some streets, such as prohibiting carts on roads where it would be too hazardous.
West told commissioners he has been thinking of the idea for some time, but it has come to the forefront lately when he interacts with customers at his restaurant, Honeysuckle Dining and Bourbon House.
“I think it offers a certain charm, and in talking to some of the people that came into the restaurant, there are a lot of questions about that from the RV [recreational vehicle] people,” West said. “They really want it. And they are looking for places to stay for an extended period of time only where they can get around that way. So, I think it might be good for the city in several ways.”
West noted that the use of electric powered carts is legal in 46 states, and that communities surrounding Berea, with the exception of Richmond, has legalized the use of adequately-equipped electric carts on low-speed roads.
West suggested that allowing electric carts on low-speed city streets would be in line with the community’s values since it promotes an environmentally friendly form of transportation, and it encourages more retirees and visitors to explore the city’s tourist attractions, strengthening Berea’s identity as a tourist destination.
“I love that idea,” said Commissioner Laura Carpenter. “When we go to Naples (Florida) or some of these little towns, you’re in the golf cart the whole time.” Carpenter also suggested that some of the city’s future shared use paths could be accessed by electric carts.
Berea’s Business and Tourism Development Director Donna Angel agreed with West, noting the idea is worth further discussion. West said the idea will come up again once commissioners have had time to study whether it is a good fit for Berea.
“I suggest we give this some consideration and maybe later on, we could have further discussion on it, and if approved, we could take it to the city council and see if we can get it approved,” West said.
