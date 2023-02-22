District pic

The 44th District Tournament began this week at Baptist Health Arena in Richmond. Madison Southern, the boys and girls defending champions, swept rival Berea on Tuesday night in the opening round of the three-day event. The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Pirates 57-13, while the Eagles held off the Pirates, 73-58 in the second game of a doubleheader. Madison Southern’s Chesney Louvins, Tara Wooten and Jada Carter were all smiles in the final seconds of a win over the Lady Pirates. The Lady Eagles will take on Madison Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the finals, followed by the Eagles and Indians at 8:30 p.m. in the boys’ finale. Both teams will advance to next week’s 10th Region Tournament. 

