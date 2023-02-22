The 44th District Tournament began this week at Baptist Health Arena in Richmond. Madison Southern, the boys and girls defending champions, swept rival Berea on Tuesday night in the opening round of the three-day event. The Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Pirates 57-13, while the Eagles held off the Pirates, 73-58 in the second game of a doubleheader. Madison Southern’s Chesney Louvins, Tara Wooten and Jada Carter were all smiles in the final seconds of a win over the Lady Pirates. The Lady Eagles will take on Madison Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the finals, followed by the Eagles and Indians at 8:30 p.m. in the boys’ finale. Both teams will advance to next week’s 10th Region Tournament.
Berea Chamber
Special Publications
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman killed in two-vehicle collision on Interstate Drive
- Madison County Detention Center: February 2 - 4 , 2023
- 44th District Tournament Preview: Boys
- Madison County Property Transfers: February 6 - 8, 2023
- Berea Police Report for the week ending February 14, 2023
- Madison County Courts: February 2 - 8, 2023
- 'Asbury Awakening' providing hope for future generations
- Fiscal Court: Broadband expansion to provide internet access to unserved population
- Madison County Detention Center: February 5 - 8, 2023
- Roses are Red ...
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.