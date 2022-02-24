The town was paper, but the memories were not.”
— John Green
Looking around Kirksville some days is like looking at a silhouette of the town- it looks similar to the real thing, but the characteristics just feel different, maybe less dimensional, with fewer colors and unique features.
A couple of weeks ago, COVID-19 finally caught up with me. I was sick for about 9 days all-in-all. Ultimately, that time was very isolating and I’ve never experienced that type of isolation before, because it never failed that my parents and grandparents always cared for me when I was sick.
I was reminded of a time when I was a young child in the mid-nineties that I had gotten sick with pneumonia and it had snowed such a significant amount that my papaw, Bill Grant, had to pick my parents and I up to take us to town so I could see my doctor. Papaw loved snow, and so did I. I was as upset over not being able to go feed cattle with him that morning and play in the snow as I was sick.
But, he made up for it a few days later when it snowed again and while I still wasn’t completely well, I was well enough to sit in the truck and snuggle up against him while he drove the fields.
Memories like that are priceless. Driving through Kirksville now, there isn’t a single place that I pass or see that doesn’t remind me of something from the past- some memory that feels so close and so distant at the same time. There are days that it feels like it isn’t the same town that I grew up in, because so many of the people that made it so unique are gone. Driving past the store makes me feel the sting of loss so often, and driving past the farm that my grandparents lived on for almost all of my life gives me the same gut-wrenching experience.
While our town is changing and it’s in a different season than what we loved at one time, there are always our memories. Perhaps that is what makes our town unique: the memories that we can recall as we pass through an area untouched by what some call “progress” for so many years.
Some have tried to diminish my memories over the past couple of years, but I am so thankful that I get to keep the highlight reel in my mind and no one can take that from me, despite the time and effort they have put into it. At the end of the day, towns may change, times may change, but the memories that we have of the places we are so fond of can never be changed, diminished, or taken from us.
Every single time that I drive past Coy Farms, I’ll think of the 7 years spent working with my dad and papaw. Every time I drive past the store, I’ll think of many mornings spent having breakfast with my most favorite people. And every time I drive to the creek, I’ll think fondly of teen adventures.
Towns may change, but Memory Lane remains.
