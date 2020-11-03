Voting pic 2020

Kelly Baker, election officer judge stationed at the Berea Church of God, shows voter Virgil Gibson how to cast his ballot at the Berea CHurch of God early Tuesday morning. (Keith Taylor Photo)

In-person voting is under way in Madison County.

 

Those who opted to cast their votes the traditional way began voting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and voters can continue to cast votes up until 6 p.m.

 

Madison  County featured two locations in Berea — the Berea Church of God and the Folk Center. Other sites in the county include Eastside Community Church, Big Hill Christian Church, White Hall Baptist Church, Ashland Church and First Baptist Church, all in Richmond.

 

"We've had a steady turnout," said Warren Swope, one of two polling location coordinators stationed at the Berea Church of God. "We had a rush early, which is typical, but we had enough people in place to handle it. It's going really, really well."

