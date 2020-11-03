In-person voting is under way in Madison County.
Those who opted to cast their votes the traditional way began voting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and voters can continue to cast votes up until 6 p.m.
Madison County featured two locations in Berea — the Berea Church of God and the Folk Center. Other sites in the county include Eastside Community Church, Big Hill Christian Church, White Hall Baptist Church, Ashland Church and First Baptist Church, all in Richmond.
"We've had a steady turnout," said Warren Swope, one of two polling location coordinators stationed at the Berea Church of God. "We had a rush early, which is typical, but we had enough people in place to handle it. It's going really, really well."
