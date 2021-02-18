By Keith Taylor
Citizen Publisher
Since the winter weather tightened its grip in the city and county during the past week, Berea has seen a rise in traffic accidents because of icy road conditions.
Berea Police Chief Eric Scott said traffic mishaps have increased by 22 percent. Of those accidents, Scott said most calls to dispatch have been by stuck or stranded motorists.
With more winter weather forecast through Friday, Scott advises residents “to simply stay home unless necessary to go out.”
“It helps our responders and essential personnel to respond when we have the roads as clear as possible,” he said. “I’d also ask that everyone move their vehicles that are parked on the street. It’s difficult for our snowplow trucks to operate if vehicles are parked on the road.”
Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle agreed and said his department also has responded to a lot of accidents in the past week.
Coyle said his department has experienced a “busy time” with calls and responses within the community.
Scott said the main priority for everyone in the community is to “look out for one another.”
“The last year has been difficult for us all,” he said. “We must all come together and look out for each other. Check on your neighbors, your family, and friends. This pandemic and inclement weather is all of our fight and I ask we all work as one to get through these uncertain times.”
