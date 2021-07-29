FRANKFORT (KT) — Two construction projects that begin next week on Interstate 75 in central Kentucky, will see lane closures and likely cause traffic delays over the next few months.
In one project, expected to last about two months, there will be southbound lane closures on the Clays Ferry Bridge for bridge deck overlay work. Northbound traffic will not be affected.
From 10 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, crews will be setting up traffic control, including barrels and signage, and lanes will begin closing.
The work will begin on Monday from 6 a.m. to noon daily. As a result, two lanes will be closed with two lanes open, including one lane that will shift onto the shoulder.
While the project is concentrating on a quarter mile stretch of the bridge, around the 97.5-mile marker, the lane closures and barrels will extend between mile points 98.3 and 96.9.
This $4.4 million project was awarded to M&M Services, and has an anticipated date for completion is Thursday, October 7.
About 24 miles north of that location, between mile markers 121 and 126, another scheduled project on I-75, this time in Scott County, will result in lane closures on both the northbound and southbound sides, due to asphalt pavement rehabilitation. That will include replacing the base and surface, also resulting in traffic delays.
On Sunday, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., the right southbound lane will be closed for paving over the rumble strip. Following that, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Monday the right-hand northbound lane will be closed for paving over the rumble strip.
After the paving and striping is complete, traffic will be held for 20 minutes at a time with a rolling roadblock until transitions can changed to shift traffic onto the right-hand shoulders, first in the for southbound traffic, then northbound. This will occur in the early morning hours when traffic volumes are the lowest.
Starting Monday, August 6, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly, both sides will be reduced to one lane in each direction for temporary concrete barrier wall placement.
The $13.5 million Scott County project was awarded to L-M Asphalt DBA ATS J/V Nally & Gibson. Its anticipated completion date is Tuesday, Nov. 30.
