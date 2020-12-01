Beginning on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 8:00 AM, Walnut Meadow Road will be closed to traffic at the railroad crossing between the Berea Bypass and intersection with Menelaus Road while CSX Railroad repairs and improves the crossing.
CSX plans to complete the repairs and reopen Walnut Meadow Road on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. There will be soft closures at the Artisan Center entrance and also the intersection of Walnut Meadow Road and Menelaus Road. Hard closures will be in place at the railroad track to the south and at the intersection of Walnut Meadow Road and Berea College Farm Driveway to the north.
Motorists can take alternate routes of the Berea Bypass and Menelaus Road or the Berea Bypass and US 25 during this timeframe.
The City of Berea Public Works Department will assist CSX Railroad with directional and detour signage. Please allow extra travel time next week while CSX completes these important repairs.
