A tractor trailer overturned at the I-75, Mile 69 marker Southbound, has caused major delays in the area and traffic is being re-routed from Exit 76 (Berea) to U.S. 25 to Exit 62 in Mount Vernon.
According to Kentucky State Police at 10:30 a.m. officer Erick Stallsworth with Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement responded to a non-injury accident located on I-75 southbound near the 69-mile marker in Rockcastle Co. Kentucky.
Upon arrival and through investigation officers discovered 23-year-old Connor Shaw, of Cincinnati Ohio, slowed to an almost complete stop in the Southbound lane of I-75 after becoming distracted while operating a 2015 Nissan. The actions of Shaw, caused 50-year-old Marcus Lawrence, of Harriman Tennessee, to strike Shaw. Lawrence's vehicle, a 2014 Peterbilt tractor trailer overturned and came to rest across all three lanes of the roadway.
A large amount of coke, a coal derived, was lost from the overturned trailer and a cleanup crew was called to help assist at the scene to clean debris from the roadway. During Clean up traffic was rerouted at exit 77 in Berea to US25w south back to Mount Vernon. A four-hour delay is expected as crews are continue working at the scene.
Assisting on Scene: CVE Officers, Mount Vernon Police, Rockcastle Co. Sheriff’s office, Rockcastle Co Fire Department. KYTC Highway Department and ECO TECH environmental clean up Agency.
