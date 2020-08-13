An early-morning traffic accident on southbound on I-75 near the 68-mile marker in Rockcastle County Thursday closed the portions of the interstate in the area and traffic is being re-routed at Exit 76 through Berea and onto U.S. 25 to Mount Vernon.
Two cars and a semi-tractor trailer were involved in the crash that happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. this morning. A vehicle was allegedly rear-ended by a semi truck, killing the driver of the car. A pickup truck also was allegedly involved in the crash.
Kentucky State Police is investigating the crash and the Berea Police Department is assisting re-routed traffic in Berea.
