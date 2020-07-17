The Trail Town Committee completed its annual survey of trail users, at the Pinnacles and along the Indian Fort Trail from the municipal building to the Pinnacles. In addition, this year was the first year we surveyed trail users at Brushy Fork, the Artisan trail, and the City Park Trails, with 398 participants in July.
Pinnacles
For the fourth year in a row, 75 percent of the day hikers were from outside the city limits. In 2020, residents made up 25 percent of hikers, 49 percent were coming from within 50 miles (Richmond and Lexington zip codes). With over 200 Pinnacles specific surveys reported this year, 16 percent were from out of state, and 9 percent were in state residents.
What is surprising is the number of visitors coming in from out of town with the COVID 19 pandemic. This summer, the Berea Trail Town committee worked closely with the Business and Tourism director to find ways to appeal to hikers to revitalize businesses re-opening after the COVID 19 shutdown.
Cycling
The connection of the Shortline pike trail to the John B. Stephenson trail out to the Pinnacles has brought a different type of cyclist to the city of Berea. Madison County residents are cycling our newest trail. One-third of the cyclists are driving in from outside the city. With the newly approved US bike route 21 going north south, that follows the Daniel Boone Trace Trail, from Cumberland Gap to Fort Boonesborough extending to Maysville, this intercepts the east-west US bike route 76. Berea is one of the few small towns in the nation with intersecting US bike routes. One cyclist said now with the connection,” I try to be healthier, I even quit smoking.”
Health Impacts
Health impacts are another outcome of the trail systems, besides physical health JJ Kiboi, a student researcher in the Health and Human Performance department, found in his research that the emotional and social dimensions of health were also favorably impacted. Participants ranked the areas of health that benefitted from their hike to the Pinnacles. JJ Kiboi concluded during the pandemic, “Hikers had their emotional and social needs met while 90% reported that they always maintained social distancing.” The good news from the Pinnacles is the win, win, win of our natural asset.
One conclusion is that the city of Berea elected civic leaders, residents, and small business owners who are coming to recognize the trail assets contribution to tourism. The first asset is a historical and natural one, that needs no introduction. The Pinnacles at Indian Fort Mountain is the number one day hiking venue in the state of Kentucky (Outdoor magazine 2019) with over 45,000 out of city visitors per year. The second asset is the two US national bike routes (US 76 and US 21) that connect trail towns east (McKee, Beattyville, Hindman, and Elkhorn City) west, north, and south (London, Livingston) along a multi-day cycling route. These routes are promoted by the Adventure Cycling Association with no advertising cost to the city. The third asset is the town-gown commitment to an evidence-based trail and tourism research program. “We have the only accurate assessment of the number of trail users, estimates of users expenditures, and health impacts in the Appalachian region. These three assets are contributing to business retention and Berea Quality of Life.” I want to thank everyone who participated in our annual research, “Dr. Louisa Summers, Professor at Berea College.
In the future, the next major initiative is to connect with the Trail Towns to advance accommodations, food and beverage establishments, arts and entertainment venues, and gasoline sales. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Friends of Berea Trail Town, please contact Louisa Summers at summersl@berea.edu.
