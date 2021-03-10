Shelby Bryant has high expectations as she embarks on her career as the first female firefighter for the Berea Fire Department.
“I have to make sure that I set the bar high and for future female firefighters and set the standard for how we work,” she said. “I’ve got to work really hard to establish a very good platform not just for female firefighters, but for our future firefighters.”
The Jackson County native is no stranger to putting out fires and has aspired to become a firefighter since she was a child. Bryant’s father, Lonnie Madden, is fire chief for the Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Department.
“With my father being a first responder, I just always wanted to be in that field,” she said. “I just started pursuing it after I graduated high school.”
Bryant, 25, worked for the Jackson County,
EMS as a first responder, but she still had the burning desire to become a firefighter.
“I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter,” she said. “It’s never I’ve always wanted to be a first responder. I always wanted to be a firefighter. I was always drawn to be a firefighter, more than working for the EMS. I just finally decided that I wanted to reach that accomplishment and I went for it.”
She obtained her EMT certification and passed her Candidate Physical Ability Test, known as the CPAT, which is a requirement for becoming a firefighter with the Berea Fire Department.
Berea Fire Chief Shawn Sandlin has been impressed with Bryant and said she possess the personality and skills needed to do the job.
“Shelby has been an absolute joy to be around,” Sandlin said. “Her personality is infectious. We have watched her in the fire and battling and training.
“She is never one to quit or stop after the first, second or third evolution. She is alays looking to make sure she knows the material, whether it’s hands on or book work.”
In an effort to jumpstart her future career, she joined the Junior Firefighters program at the Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Department when she was 12 and obtained the basic skills needed to reach her ultimate goal of becoming a firefighter.
“It’s an amazing program,” It’s been it’s been going on for years and it’s just now starting to get recognized. It’s very important to me.
“It’s very near and dear to my heart because I was one of the lucky few that actually got to start the junior program.”
From the beginning, Bryant received full support from her parents, but she also wanted to carve her own path toward her career as a firefighter.
“My dad has never stepped foot towards my career or try to influence my career,” she said. “I want everything to be that I earned it and I didn’t get it because people know my father.”
Bryant’s ultimate passion, however, is being a good neighbor.
“I love helping people,” she said. “I think that every person in our community should try to be an asset to their community. That’s very big for me. And it don’t matter what you serve — if you are in the military, you’re a nurse, a doctor or work in a clinic or work at the food bank — there’s always something that someone can do to help benefit their community.
“This is just a way that I felt like I am being an asset to my community. That’s what I’m passionate about. I want to help people. I found a way that I like to help people.”
