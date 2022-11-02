Use of Berea’s trail system has remained strong in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study from the Berea College Health and Human Performance Department.
Dr. Louisa Summers revealed the results of the study at Tuesday’s meeting of the Berea City Council, focusing on Stephenson Trail. Use of the trail surged during the pandemic and residents and visitors have continued that trend. When the surveys began in 2018, 17,912 used Stephenson Trail, which runs from Tillie Memorial Dog Park on Harrison Court, up Short Line Pike, along Highway 21 then on to Indian Fort Theater. Those numbers peaked during the pandemic, then settled at 30,706 users in 2022, according to Summers.
“COVID got people out to our trails, and they have stayed there,” Summers said.
There was also an increase in cyclists on the path since Stephenson Trail was connected to Indian Fort Theater, and those numbers have stayed constant since, Summers reported. Overall, local citizens seem to be deriving the most benefit from the trails so far, as approximately 67 percent surveyed were local residents, 14 percent were from Richmond, and six percent were from Lexington. Berea Tourism has recently launched a campaign promoting the trails following the opening of the Silver Creek Mountain Bike Park last year.
In response to a question from Summers, Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley reported the trail network is expanding to include trails along Phase II of the Berea Bypass, running from U.S. 25 N. to Highway 21. Additionally, the city is currently making efforts to add a trail along Scaffold Cane Road and another on Ellipse Street to Richmond Road.
On another note, Summers said her Berea College research assistants Maria Martinez and Dalton Harris asked participants whether climate affected their use of the trails, especially during hotter months. Those over 25 years old said they used the trails regardless of the climate, while those aged 18-25 reported climate did affect their decision as to whether to use the trail.
In other news, Berea City Administrator Rose Beverly requested three expenditures that cost slightly more than was budgeted. The council approved a purchase from Lakeside Equipment for Berea Municipal Utilities for a screw pump lower bearing assembly for approximately $48,000, the purchase of two Dodge Durangos for the Berea Police Department for $103,472, and approval of a street striping contract from Central Seal for approximately $21,000.
During the mayoral comments segment of the meeting, Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley read a letter from Bro. Mike Caudill at First Baptist Church in Hindman, thanking Berea for the city’s recent coat drive effort. The drive for coats, socks, and other warm clothing was started three weeks ago at the behest of Mayor Fraley, and was driven by the Berea Police Department and the Berea Fire Department.
Fraley said the drive was in response to the fact that many people in the Hindman area are still unable to return home in the wake of recent flooding in southeastern Kentucky, and that the mountain region is entering the cold season. Many of the affected residents were without warm clothing. Additionally, Fraley reported Church on the Rock pledged $5,000 to go toward the purchase of new warm clothing, at which point the mayor thanked all who were involved in the drive.
Turning to city finances, city of Berea Finance Director Susan Meeks addressed the council, reminding citizens that Berea city taxes are paid using the blue mailer, while Madison County taxes are paid with the yellow mailer. Meeks reported some residents are inadvertently trying to pay their county tax bills by mailing the yellow bill to the city of Berea. The deadline to receive a two percent discount on Berea city taxes is November 30.
Meeks also noted the city is still receiving applications to sign up for the Berea Municipal Utilities (BMU) new alert system, which will notify customers of events like power outages, boil water advisories, and other alerts. Customers who sign up before December 1 are eligible for a drawing to receive a $150 credit on their utility bill. Meeks said approximately 250 customers have signed up so far. More information is available at bereautilities.com, by emailing bereautilities@berea.gov, or by calling BMU at 986-4391.
In other finance-related news, Meeks reported revenue for both the city of Berea and Berea Municipal Utilities is up in the first quarter of the fiscal year, compared to last year. Meeks said general revenues are up by about $150,000 compared to 2021. Property tax revenues, for example, are up 44 percent compared to the previous fiscal year, Meeks reported.
The next Berea City Council meeting is slated for November 15.
