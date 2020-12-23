The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that KYTC District 7 is checking weather conditions closely. A wintry mix is forecasted for Central Kentucky beginning Thursday, Dec. 24. The event will begin with rain changing into snow combined with very low temperatures.
Weather information stations across Kentucky provide data to the Transportation Operations Center in Frankfort. The TOC is staffed 24 hours per day, and distributes information to the twelve highway districts across the state.
The 12 counties in District 7 are assessed individually based on terrain and temperatures. Personnel are prepared to plow and treat routes as deemed necessary.
Plan your route during winter weather:
• access links and apps for the latest traffic and travel information
• check weather reports and adjust your starting time let others know when to expect you
• Tips for driving safely from NHTSA:
Forecast from the National Weather Service:
https://www.weather.gov/lmk/weatherstory
• Information about KYTC snow & ice removal efforts:
District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties.
