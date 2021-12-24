My aunt remembered pressing her face against the glass at the Porter Moore Drugstore. She was nine-years-old, and there was a piano with a black seat that she desperately wanted displayed inside. The rice was $9.99. She said that might not seem like a lot now but back then it was. She didn’t know how her parents managed it, but she got that piano for Christmas. She played it until she wore the legs out.
My husband’s special gift in the late sixties was an orange Krate Schwinn bike. He remembered seeing it in the big glass window at Britt’s Dept Store in the University Shopping Center in Richmond. He just had to have it. He said it really stood out compared to the other regular bicycles. It had a skinny tire on the front and a big slick on the back. Other features were a Sissy bar, a banana seat, and a stick shift on the frame. He had the coolest ride for several years. (according to hemmings.com, the price debuted around $86.95 which translates today to around $657!)
Some memorable gifts from my childhood were the EZ Bake oven and a baby doll that ate special food and messed its diaper. The EZ Bake oven output couldn’t keep up with us three girls. It was a long wait
for a cookie-sized cake! We ran out of the special food mix that came with the baby doll pretty quickly.
Then we just fed it other things which clogged it up. No more diaper changes. When we are kids, we appreciate the presents the most. When we grow older, we appreciate the person who gave us the gift the most. We realize the time our loved one put in searching for the gift. We realize the saving, the sacrifice, and even the making of payments for our gifts. Not to mention, the wrapping and hiding of the gifts. I don’t know how my parents managed to provide everything that they did for us kids. I hope you can make special memories this Christmas. Don’t expect perfection like the Hallmark movies.
Just embrace reality and have a sense of humor. Put down your phones and be in the minute. Spend time with your family. Be so incredibly grateful if you haven’t lost any family members this year. Reach out to those who have and let them know that you care. Gather around the Bible with candlelight and stillness to read Luke’s accounting of Jesus’ birth. Let Christmas have some meaning.
