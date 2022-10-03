The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled tree removal work for the City of Berea. A temporary road closure will be necessary for the operations to be completed.
Tuesday, Oct. 4 – 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Highway 1016
tree removal will be in effect between Lorraine Court and Vanwinkle Court and the road will be temporarily closed in this area. Flaggers will be onsite to guide motorists through the work zone. Local residents and emergency vehicles will be able to enter and leave the area
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.