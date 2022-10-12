In commemoration of Berea Tree Week, local leaders kicked off city-wide activities by planting a willow oak at the Silver Creek Bike Park on Saturday.
City of Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley and Councilmember John Payne noted that, like last year, officials used the occasion of tree week to beautify the city’s expanding public park system, including the bike park. Last year, a tree was planted near the new Tillie Dog Park on Harrison Road.
Payne, who chairs the council’s Parks and Recreation Committee, noted that the national tree week celebrations began in 1973, and that in the last couple of years, the occasion has also been a time to celebrate positive developments in Berea.
(Andy McDonald)
