Influenza is spreading quickly and much earlier than in previous years across Kentucky, raising the threat of a “triple-demic” of flu, Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
The Kentucky Department for Public Health’s most recent report says 2,082 flu cases were confirmed during the week that ended Nov. 5. That was 140 percent more than the previous week, and case numbers the week before were more than triple the previous week.To date, 3,342 cases have been confirmed, and that does not include at-home tests.
One influenza-related death has been reported thus far this year.
Locally, Madison County reported 23 lab confirmed flu cases as of Nov. 4, totaling 125 cases thus far into the season, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Currently, Madison County is in the Medium or Yellow level according to Kelley McBride of the Madison County Health Department.
Most of the cases have been in Kentuckians 20 and younger. Many school districts have closed schools or moved to nontraditional instruction (NTI) for a few days.
Madison County canceled classes Nov. 4 and students worked under an NTI day Nov. 7. Election day closed schools Nov. 8 and classes resumed Nov. 9. Berea Community Schools were closed Nov. 3 and 4.
“The spread of influenza in Kentucky is at widespread levels,” said Susan Dunlap, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Executive Director of Public Affairs. “In prior recent years, this level of flu activity was not observed until much later in the flu season.”
The majority of influenza detections in Kentucky have been identified as Type A (primarily H3N2), Dunlap said.
The flu or influenza-like illness is defined as a temperature of 100 degrees or higher and a cough/ and or sore throat.
McBride said to help prevent spread of viruses such as influenza and COVID-19:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for 15-20 seconds or use alcohol-based disposable hand wipes or gel sanitizers.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs often are spread when a person touches an object contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.
Get an annual flu shot to help you develop antibodies to protect against flu infection.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from contracting your illness.
Stay home from work, school and errands, if possible, when you are sick. This will help prevent others from catching your illness.
Remind children to practice healthy habits because germs spread easily at school and in childcare settings, resulting in high rates of absenteeism among students and staff in our state’s schools.
The flu vaccine has been updated this year and is expected to perform well against this circulating strain.
Early data indicate that the flu vaccination rate for children this current 2022-2023 flu season in Kentucky (21.3%) is slightly higher than it was during the same time in 2021 (17.3%). However, it is well below the Health People target of 70% and lower than is optimal during this level of flu activity.
With regard to RSV, the virus has recently increased in the United States and outbreaks of RSV have occurred in Kentucky daycares and preschools. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms.
People of any age can become infected with RSV and most recover within 1-2 weeks. RSV can be serious, though, especially for infants and older adults.
RSV is not a reportable disease so exact case numbers are not readily known.
As of Nov. 14, Madison County reported 82 new COVID-19 cases with a seven-day average of 12. The state reported 2,820 new Covid cases with a seven-day average of 403.
