Troy Lee McKinney, 61, of Berea, Kentucky, formerly of Lincoln County, Kentucky, passed way Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
Cremation Rites have been honored. A Public Celebration of Life Gather- ing was Monday at Veterans Park (Pavilion). Fox & Friend Funeral Home in Stanford, entrusted with Troy’s arrangements.
