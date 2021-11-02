In a race between two political newcomers, Timmy Truett defeated Mae Suramek to fill the unexpired term of Robert Goforth on Tuesday.
Truett, a Republican, carried Madison, Jackson and Laurel Counties. In an unofficial tally, Truett received 3,859 votes, compared to 1.097 for Suramek, the Democratic nominee.
In Madison County, Truett got 1.237 votes, while Suramek collected 871 votes, a closer margin than the other two counties. Truett more than doubled the margin in his home county and the final tally was 2,115 votes, while 134 residents cast their votes for Suramek.
In Laurel County, Truett defeated Suramek 507-92. The official results have yet to be finalized by Secretary of State Michael Adams.
Goforth resigned from his post earlier this year, resulting in a special election to fill the vacancy.
