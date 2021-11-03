In a race between two political newcomers, Timmy Truett defeated Mae Suramek to fill the unexpired term of Robert Goforth on Tuesday.
Truett, a Republican, carried Madison, Jackson and Laurel Counties. In an unofficial tally, Truett received 3,859 votes, compared to 1,097 for Suramek, the Democratic nominee.
‘I can’t wait to do my best for this district,” Truett said. “I know it’s going to be a challenge, but I want you to know that I’m up for the challenge and I’m ready to start. I’m already working on some things we can do before we even get to Frankfort. Just know that I’m hitting the ground running.
“I can’t wait for what God has in store for us here in the 89th District. I’m looking forward to it. Thank you, Jackson County, Thank you, Laurel County and Thank you Madison County.”
In Madison County, Truett got 1,237 votes, while Suramek collected 871 votes, a closer margin than the other two counties.
Truett more than doubled the margin in his home county. The final tally was 2,115 votes, while 134 residents cast their votes for Suramek.
In Laurel County, Truett defeated Suramek 507-92.
Minutes after he was declared the unofficial winner, Truett admitted that his phone was “blowing up,” including a call from his challenger.
“I have personally reached out to Mr. Truett to concede the race, and officially bring this campaign to a close,” she said. “The race will end exactly as it started: two people talking and expressing their shared value of helping make people’s lives easier. I want to wish Representative-Elect Truett the very best of luck as he moves into this new position and, as his constituent, say that I am proud that this race never went negative.
“I think that both campaigns showed that political discourse can be achieved without resorting to personal attacks and insults. And for that, I am truly thankful.”
Two more congressional seats in the state were filled Tuesday.
The 22nd Senate District seat was vacated by the death of Sen. Tom Buford, representing Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington Counties, and part of Fayette County. He spent 20 years in the Senate, before dying of cancer in July at the age of 72. Republican Donald Douglass received 9,733 votes, Democrat Helen Bukulmez 3,795, and write-in candidate Sindicatt Dunn 150.
In the 51st House District, which includes Adair and Taylor counties, and had been held by Rep. John “Bam” Carney who died earlier this year due to complications from pancreatitis, Republican Michael “Sarge” Pollock outpolled Democrat Edwin “Eddie” Rogers with 1,700, and Independent Timothy Shafer 121.
The official results have yet to be finalized by Secretary of State Michael Adams.
———
Kentucky Today Frankfort reporter Tom Latek contributed to this story.
