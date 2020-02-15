The jail population is declining at the Madison County Detention Center.
Madison County Jailer Steve Tussey told the Madison County Fiscal Court the jail had 436 inmates as of Tuesday. Of that number, 54 are on home incarceration and 20 of those are in other county facilities. Tussey noted that 20 of those housed in other counties are being held in Casey County, a savings to the county coffers.
“Our numbers continue to get a little better all the time,” Tussey said. … “Casey County) is the best place we could possibly have them. It’s the cheapest per diem rate around.”
The jailer added that district and circuit court judges, commonwealth attorneys and law enforcement agencies are “writing citations instead of making arrests.”
“We’re taking about it and it’s working and it’s helping,” Tussey said of the dialogue between each government entity. “The people that could make a difference, didn’t know that they could and they didn’t know how bad the problem was. It was a communication issue and we are communicating and getting on the same page.”
In other business:
• The court heard an update on the chemical weapons destruction under way at the Bluegrass Army Depot. Craig Wiliams told the court 18 tons (3.44 percent) of the stockpile stored at the depot has been destroyed. Operations are scheduled to be completed by December of 2023.
• The court approved final reading of an ordinance that establishes weight restrictions on county roadways. Between the hours of 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. semi-tractor trailers, tractor trailers defined by KRS 189.010 are prohibited from using county roadways and streets designated by the court as prohibited areas.
• Magistrates heard first reading of the Madison County Courthouse renovation funding ordinance. The monies will be funded by the Administrative Office of the Courts.
• Amended the road fund to $383,175. Madison County Treasurer Glenna Baker said the money was for “projects that we weren’t anticipating” and that money has already been spent on road projects. The court also amended the jail fund to $302,484 (reserve for transfers).
• The court heard first reading of an inter-local agreement between the Madison County Fire Department and the Madison County EMS. The agreement replaces the previous agreement with the Madison County Rescue Squad to provide rescue services within the county.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance on the discontinuance of Phelps Spur Road in the county road maintenance plan.
• Approved a resolution accepting municipal road aid co-op funds from the Kentucky State Transportation Cabinet and a separate resolution to approve an applying for a $20,000 ASAP Harm Reduction Grant to help fight the ongoing drug epidemic.
• Appointed Joanne Cline to the Madison County Library Board, a four-year term that began in January. The court also hired Jeff McHone as head golf shop attendant at Battlefield Golf Course at a rate of $12.45 per hour. Terry Bradfish was promoted to a CSEPP lead position for $20 per hour. Dakota Begley was hired as CDL trainee/general laborer in the road department at a rate of $20 per hour.
• Clerk Kenny Barger informed the court of a proposal to raise the election precinct officer pay for polling location coordinators from $200 to $250, which are at 15 of 17 locations in the county. The precinct officer pay will increase to $150, an increase of $11,000 per election beginning in November.
• The Courthouse will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
