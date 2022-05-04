Madison County Jailer Steve Tussey has released a statement regarding the arrest of Deputy Jailer Conner Gray on Tuesday.
In a release from Tussey provided to the Berea Citizen, the Madison County jailer said he was notified that an inmate “had walked away from a local hospital” at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. After the escapee was located by the Richmond Police Department, the unnamed inmate filed a sexual abuse complaint against Gray.
Upon hearing of the complaint, Tussey turned the matter over to the Kentucky State Police and a criminal investigation ensued. Following the investigation, Gray was charged with 3rd Degree sodomy and transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
The investigation is onging by the Kentucky State Police.
